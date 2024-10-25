Newborn found abandoned near vegetable garden in Pattaya, mistaken for crying goat

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police officer Capt. Surachai Chuaykhun, Deputy Inspector of Nongprue Police Station, received a report from a local resident about a newborn baby found abandoned in a vegetable garden near the fence of a house in Soi Mabsong Nongyai 10, in east Pattaya at 6:00 AM on October 24.









Upon police and rescue unit arrival, local residents had already carried the baby girl, who was left abandoned in the vegetable garden, into a nearby house. The baby, showing signs of insect bites and bruising on her legs, was wrapped in a blanket by rescue personnel to keep her warm. Bloodstains were found along the fence, indicating that the baby’s mother likely gave birth nearby during the night.

Ms. Saifon Khurasa, 51, the homeowner, explained that she heard what she thought was a baby goat crying during the night but didn’t think much of it. In the morning, as she went to pick vegetables from her garden, she heard the same sound again. Upon investigating, she was shocked to discover a newborn baby covered in ant bites, not a baby goat. She quickly called for help from neighbors and contacted the authorities.





The baby girl was taken to Banglamung Hospital by rescue officials, and the Chonburi Child Welfare Home was contacted for further care. Meanwhile, investigators are searching for clues from nearby witnesses and CCTV footage to track down the parents responsible for abandoning the infant, hoping to uncover the reasons behind such a heartless act.



































