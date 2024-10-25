Tourist Police prepare for high season safety on Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Phuak-am, Commander of the Tourist Police, ordered Pol. Col. Man Rotthong, Superintendent of Division 2, Region 1, to lead a meeting on safety preparations for the upcoming high season on Walking Street, Pattaya on October 24. The meeting aimed to enhance tourist safety and was held in collaboration with Pattaya City, Banglamung District, Pattaya Police Station, Chonburi Immigration, TAT Pattaya, and local business operators.









The meeting focused on integrating efforts from various sectors to ensure tourist safety, especially during the Christmas and New Year 2025 holidays. Safety measures were discussed, and preparations are now in place. The commander emphasized the role of both Thai and foreign tourist police volunteers, who can communicate in 13 languages, in maintaining security. Additionally, 403 personnel from entertainment venues and 7-Eleven stores who have been trained through the Strong Tourism Community (S.T.C.) program will serve as a safety network, providing assistance and reporting incidents.





Advanced technology, including A.I.-enabled CCTV, will be utilized to monitor and prevent incidents. Pattaya, a globally popular destination, is prepared to ensure the safety of visitors during the festive season. Tourists can confidently enjoy their stay in Thailand and Pattaya.

The S.T.C. program, implemented in 33 communities nationwide, applies the Smart Safety Zone concept to key tourist areas, building partnerships with local stakeholders to enhance safety for visitors. The Tourist Police will continue to coordinate these efforts across communities.





































