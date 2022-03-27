Hotels boss says economy, tourism should be Pattaya mayoral campaign priority

Pattaya’s hotel association hasn’t endorsed a candidate for mayor, but whoever wins, the group wants him to concentrate on rebuilding the local economy and tourism.

Phisut Sae-khu, president of Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, said March 25 that tourism, the public’s standard of living and economic stimulus should the issues candidates campaign on.







Once elected, he said, the THAEC is ready to work with city hall to push for the full legal opening of all bars and clubs, and organize tourism-promoting activities.

Fixing roads to allow easy transportation and helping businesses obtain fresh capital to recover should also be a campaign priority, Phisut said.































