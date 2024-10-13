Woman severely injured and traumatized after violent attack by angry boyfriend

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 11, a 27-year-old woman named Ms. Panpanat (surname withheld) revealed through a video call that she was brutally attacked by her boyfriend on October 8. The attack left her with severe injuries, including a collapsed lung, and she had to be placed on a ventilator.



Ms. Panpanat stated that she had been in a relationship with her boyfriend for about a year. On the day of the incident, she simply asked why he had returned home late, which triggered his anger. He threw a phone at her and then physically assaulted her, punching, kicking, and elbowing her repeatedly. She was unable to escape initially and had to endure the pain until he fell asleep. It was only then that she managed to flee and seek help from a friend, who rushed her to the hospital. Doctors later informed her that her injuries included a split lip and internal damage so severe that her lung had collapsed.

This wasn’t the first time her boyfriend had shown signs of violence. Early in their relationship, he had no such behavior, but over time, he became increasingly aggressive. Although she suspected he was suffering from depression and sought treatment for him, he did not continue with his appointments. She also mentioned that while he only used marijuana, she was certain he did not take any other drugs.







Ms. Gam, Panpanat’s 29-year-old sister, said she only learned of the attack when Panpanat called for help to be taken to the hospital. She later discovered that her sister had been beaten after merely asking why her boyfriend was late. While Panpanat had been assaulted before, this was the worst instance. Despite previously trying to leave, Panpanat was convinced to return after her boyfriend apologized. However, following this incident, the family has not allowed him to visit her at the hospital, as she remains traumatized.

The family suspects that the boyfriend’s jealousy may have been another factor in the attack, as Panpanat works as an entertainer, serving drinks to customers. Her sister emphasized that Panpanat had no inappropriate relationships with anyone and was even planning to change jobs to ease her boyfriend’s concerns. However, this attempt to salvage their relationship seems to have come too late.

The family is leaving the legal process to the police and remains focused on ensuring Panpanat’s safety, as she continues to recover from the traumatic event.

































