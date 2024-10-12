BANGKOK, Thailand – The Zoological Park Organization of Thailand (ZPOT) is offering free admission to six zoos and one wildlife conservation project on October 13 to commemorate Navamindra Maharaj Day in honor of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great. The free entry applies to senior citizens and children under 135 cm in height, allowing families to enjoy a day at the zoo while learning about wildlife conservation.



The participating locations include Khao Kheow Open Zoo, which features popular attractions such as the pygmy hippopotamus “Moo Deng,” swimming elephants, and the Penguin Palace. Chiang Mai Zoo, known for housing Thailand’s only Indian rhino, as well as koalas, red kangaroos, and white lions, is also part of the offer. Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo will showcase its “Big Five” of the African savanna, including African elephants, buffaloes, and leopards.

Other venues include Songkhla Zoo, focusing on indigenous species of Southern Thailand, and Khon Kaen Zoo, where visitors can see “Moo Duang,” the nephew of Moo Deng, among many other animal exhibits. The Surin Elephant Kingdom Project will also be open, providing unique experiences such as riding elephants through the jungle and observing over 200 elephants in their natural environment.







The ZPOT is inviting all visitors to spend the day experiencing educational activities that bring them closer to nature and Thailand’s diverse wildlife. Each facility plans to host a variety of displays and interactive programs, making it an engaging outing for visitors of all ages. (NNT)

































