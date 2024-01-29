Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run on Pattaya Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of January 27, a hit-and-run accident unfolded on Beach Road near Mike Shopping Mall around 2:30 a.m. The victim, a Thai woman aged between 40 and 50, suffered serious injuries, including a fractured leg and respiratory difficulties.

First responders provided immediate first aid on-site before swiftly transporting the woman to Pattaya City Hospital. She was discovered near an overturned motorcycle with a Bangkok license plate, its emergency lights activated.







Eyewitness Thanawat Nongpong, 26, told police that the injured woman was a familiar presence in the area, often intoxicated and occasionally lying in the road. Despite local attempts to move her to safety, the accident occurred before further preventive measures could be taken.

CCTV footage depicted the moments leading up to the incident, capturing the injured woman lying on the road. An approaching vehicle collided with her, followed by another motorcycle striking the victim. The second motorcyclist fled the scene before authorities arrived.







The driver of a black Isuzu MU-X, identified as 34-year-old Suradet Sawasdee, stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Suradet, on a leisure trip to Pattaya, reported feeling a sensation of running over something and hearing distress sounds in a dimly lit area along the beachfront road. Upon inspection, he found another fallen motorcycle beside his SUV.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are collecting evidence and statements to determine the appropriate legal action. The hit-and-run driver is actively sought for questioning, while the victim’s condition is closely monitored at Pattaya City Hospital.































