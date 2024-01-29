Pattaya celebrates successful completion of Jomtien beach restoration

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Marine Department of the Ministry of Transport marked the successful completion of the Beach Nourishment Project at Jomtien Beach with an event on January 26, titled “Transportation Brings Smiles: Marine Department Creates Happiness – Beautiful Sandy Beaches for the People.” The initiative aligns with the “Transportation for the People’s Well-Being” policy of Minister of Transport, Suriya Jungrungreangkij.

Highlighting the success of the beach restoration initiative from Pattaya Beach to Jomtien Beach, Taweesak Anankaphan, Advisor to the Minister of Transport emphasized its positive impact on mental well-being and economic growth. The THB 521,924,392.40 Beach Nourishment Project utilized approximately 640,000 cubic meters of sand sourced from Koh Rangkwian Island.







Taweesak Anankaphan, Advisor to the Minister of Transport, presided over the ceremony attended by key officials, including Phukwat Khanthahiran, the District Chief of Sattahip, Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya City, and Miss Rapipan Rattanaleiam, Mayor of Na Jomtien Municipality.

Completed on November 28, 2023, the project increased Jomtien Beach’s width to an average of 50 meters and a length of 3,575 meters. This transformation not only revitalized the beach’s beauty but also enhanced recreational space for locals and tourists, aligning with national strategies for sustainable development and environmental conservation.































