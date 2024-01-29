Speeding Russian big-bike causes pile-up resulting in 3 injuries

PATTAYA, Thailand – A catastrophic road accident unfolded on the evening of January 25 in front of McDonald’s on Sukhumvit Road, near the intersection tunnel, when a speeding foreigner on a high-powered red Kawasaki motorcycle caused a pile-up resulting in three injuries.

At the scene, Miss Ann (alias), a 14-year-old Thai girl, was discovered unconscious and without a pulse. The emergency response team initiated immediate life-saving procedures and transported her to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya for further treatment.







Simultaneously, a 45-year-old Russian national, Igor Vladimirovich, sustained severe injuries and was swiftly taken to Pattaya City Hospital for medical attention. Another 14-year-old Thai boy, Am (alias), also suffered injuries and received treatment at the same hospital.

One of the motorcycles involved in the accident was a black Honda Wave 110 without a license plate, belonging to a group of young people heading home to Sriracha. According to a witness named Man (alias), aged 15 and a friend of the injured individuals, the group attempted to change lanes from the far right to enter the central Pattaya intersection tunnel. The speeding Russian on the red Kawasaki motorcycle collided with their vehicle, causing a pile-up.







The grey Honda City, registered in Chonburi, which stoped on the road due to the collision, sustained damage to the rear bumper. Preliminary investigations by Pattaya City Police involved an on-site inspection and photographing for evidence collection. Further examination, including a review of CCTV footage, will be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the accident.































