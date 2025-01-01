No excuses for drunk driving – Pattaya Police increase traffic discipline during New Year Festivities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nongprue Police Station, East Pattaya, led by Traffic Inspector Pol. Maj. Col. Manoon Somabut, has launched an intensive campaign to enforce traffic discipline and prevent crime during the “10 Dangerous Days” of New Year celebrations, December 31. The operation, carried out on Phornpraphanimit Road, is part of the Royal Thai Police’s directive to ensure public safety and reduce road accidents from December 27, 2024, to January 5, 2025.



In line with the policy of National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet, the initiative aims to strictly enforce traffic laws, with a focus on creating awareness and promoting safe driving behavior. Alcohol breathalyzer tests are being conducted at checkpoints, and the public has been highly cooperative. The police emphasize the message, “Don’t Drink and Drive,” encouraging those who plan to consume alcohol to do so responsibly and consider using public transportation.

To achieve these goals, Nongprue Police are targeting ten key traffic violations, including drunk driving, speeding, running red lights, reckless overtaking, wrong-way driving, driving without a license, failure to wear seat belts or helmets, unsafe motorcycle use, and using mobile phones while driving.

Drunk driving remains a primary concern, as it is a leading cause of road accidents. The penalties for drunk driving vary depending on the severity of the consequences:

Injury: Imprisonment of 1–5 years, fines of 20,000–100,000 THB, and a driving license suspension of at least one year or revocation.

Serious Injury: Imprisonment of 2–6 years, fines of 40,000–120,000 THB, and a driving license suspension of at least two years or revocation.

Death: Imprisonment of 3–10 years, fines of 60,000–200,000 THB, and immediate revocation of the driving license.

Additionally, under the 2007 Traffic Law Amendments, drivers with blood alcohol levels exceeding 50 milligrams percent are considered legally intoxicated. However, stricter limits of 20 milligrams percent apply to specific groups, including drivers under 20 years old, holders of temporary licenses, drivers using incompatible license types, and those whose licenses are suspended or revoked.

Beyond law enforcement, Nongprue Police are distributing reflective stickers to the public to enhance vehicle visibility and reduce road accidents. This initiative aims to foster a safer environment for all road users during the festive season.







































