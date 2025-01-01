Foreign national dies after falling from rooftop in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police Station was alerted about the discovery of a deceased foreign national in an unusual position near a resort building on Naklua 18 at 11:06 PM on December 30.

At the location, officers discovered the body of a foreign national (currently under identification) in a peculiar and contorted position. The body was wedged in a drainage pipe approximately 50 cm by 50 cm, with the victim’s feet pointing upward. Police officers set up a perimeter around the area to prevent unauthorized access and conducted a thorough investigation. On the third floor rooftop of the building, officers found scratch marks on a large tree next to the deceased’s body, which were photographed for evidence.







Resort staff reported that a tourist had informed them about a human body found inside the pipe. Upon investigating, it was confirmed that the individual had died. The staff immediately notified authorities due to the unusual and suspicious condition of the body.

Initial investigations by Deputy Inspector Capt. Nares Phumsuk and the Chonburi Evidence Unit are underway to determine the exact cause of death. Further inquiries are being conducted to uncover the circumstances surrounding this incident.

































