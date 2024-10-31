Woman calls for husband’s justice after hit-and-run incident by pickup truck

SRI RACHA, Thailand – Ms. Sukanya Meechai, 30, reported a tragic hit-and-run incident involving her husband to local news on October 30. The incident occurred at 4:00 a.m. on October 26 at the Kwan Prapa junction in Sri Racha Municipality. CCTV footage clearly captured a pickup truck cutting in front of Patthaya Meechai’s motorcycle, causing a severe collision that left him gravely injured. Shockingly, the truck driver stopped about 20 meters from the accident site but did not check on Patthaya, choosing instead to flee.









When reporters met Ms. Sukanya and her husband, 35-year-old Patthaya Meechai, at their home in Sri Racha, they saw that Patthaya was visibly injured, with swelling, bruising, and abrasions on his face and body. He was reportedly dazed and recovering from head trauma. Ms. Sukanya revealed that her husband had been riding his motorcycle to the local market to purchase supplies for charity work when the incident occurred. The driver of the orange Mitsubishi Triton pickup, which lacks an identifiable license plate, emerged from an alley and sped directly into Patthaya’s path, resulting in the crash.









Following the collision, the driver of the pickup paused briefly but then fled, failing to offer any assistance. Ms. Sukanya implored the driver to come forward and take responsibility, as her husband’s injuries require ongoing medical care. Additionally, Patthaya, the family’s sole breadwinner, is unable to work due to his injuries, leaving their household, which includes three children, without income.

A police report has been filed with Pol. Lt. Col. Chalermkiat Pinprasert, the investigator at Sri Racha Police Station, to expedite the legal process and apprehend the driver responsible.





































