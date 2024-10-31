Police investigate after suspect flees scene of restaurant shooting in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Inspector Capt. Wuttikorn Plotprong responded to a report of a shooting incident in front of a barbecue restaurant on Phettrakul Road in central Pattaya area at 4:06 a.m. on October 30.









At the scene, authorities found startled tourists, residents, and scattered evidence of a violent altercation, including a fallen motorcycle, debris, and bloodstains on the ground. Both parties involved in the incident had fled before police arrived.





Witnesses reported seeing a lone gunman approach a group, allegedly targeting one individual thought to be a foreign national. The injured party was reportedly helped into a black van by friends and driven away, while the shooter escaped in a car. The incident is believed to have stemmed from a dispute after leaving a nearby entertainment venue.

However, some witnesses claimed the individuals were part of the same group and of Thai nationality, engaging in an argument that escalated into a fistfight before a young man fired a gunshot. Following the incident, bystanders scrambled to safety.

Lead investigator Pol. Maj. Col. Suthiraphan Tapsri conducted initial witness interviews and collected evidence at the scene. Police are analyzing CCTV footage, which captured parts of the altercation, including a chaotic brawl and the sound of a single gunshot. Investigators are tracking down both the injured party, whose condition remains unknown, and the suspect to proceed with legal actions.







































