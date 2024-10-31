Police investigate after suspect flees scene of restaurant shooting in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
A heated argument at a Pattaya restaurant leads to a brawl, ending in gunfire and scattering patrons and bystanders.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Inspector Capt. Wuttikorn Plotprong responded to a report of a shooting incident in front of a barbecue restaurant on Phettrakul Road in central Pattaya area at 4:06 a.m. on October 30.




At the scene, authorities found startled tourists, residents, and scattered evidence of a violent altercation, including a fallen motorcycle, debris, and bloodstains on the ground. Both parties involved in the incident had fled before police arrived.

Authorities review CCTV footage and interview witnesses to identify those involved in a pre-dawn shooting incident in Pattaya.
Both the suspected shooter and injured party left the scene before police arrived, sparking an ongoing search by local authorities.


Witnesses reported seeing a lone gunman approach a group, allegedly targeting one individual thought to be a foreign national. The injured party was reportedly helped into a black van by friends and driven away, while the shooter escaped in a car. The incident is believed to have stemmed from a dispute after leaving a nearby entertainment venue.

A sudden altercation turned violent as a gunshot rang out, leaving bloodstains and a damaged motorcycle at the scene.

However, some witnesses claimed the individuals were part of the same group and of Thai nationality, engaging in an argument that escalated into a fistfight before a young man fired a gunshot. Following the incident, bystanders scrambled to safety.

Conflicting accounts suggest the group involved may have been either friends or strangers, as police work to uncover the motive behind the shooting.

Lead investigator Pol. Maj. Col. Suthiraphan Tapsri conducted initial witness interviews and collected evidence at the scene. Police are analyzing CCTV footage, which captured parts of the altercation, including a chaotic brawl and the sound of a single gunshot. Investigators are tracking down both the injured party, whose condition remains unknown, and the suspect to proceed with legal actions.
















