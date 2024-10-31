Former Navy Admiral threatens noodle shop over price dispute at Sattahip Naval Base

SATTAHIP, Thailand – In a recent incident that has captured social media attention, a noodle vendor at Sattahip Naval Base shared a story about an altercation with a retired Rear Admiral who allegedly became aggressive after ordering noodles priced at 50 baht but insisting on paying only 10 baht. The vendor explained that their shop offers a standard bowl of noodles for 50 baht, while a smaller bowl is available for 10 baht, provided customers specify their choice at the time of ordering.









Despite the vendor’s attempts to clarify the pricing, the former admiral reportedly threatened to have the shop closed down, causing alarm among the staff. Witnesses described the situation as excessive, and in response, the vendor closed the shop early out of fear.

On October 29, the vendor, 40-year-old Watcharaporn, recounted the incident to reporters, expressing concern over how a military officer could treat others in such a manner. She emphasized that they followed all proper protocols for operating their business.









Later, the former admiral returned to the shop to apologize, claiming the misunderstanding was harmless and nothing more than a joke. Following the incident, officials from the navy arrived to gather information for further review, as the retired officer had officially retired from service.





































