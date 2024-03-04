Woman assaulted on Jomtien Beach sparks public outcry

PATTAYA, Thailand – A violent incident against a woman on Jomtien Beach has stirred public concern and prompted reflections on safety and justice, as the victim came forward to report a physical assault allegedly perpetrated by a male British national known only as Sam.

Reports indicate that the victim, identified as Amavalee Tongfark, informed authorities that the assailant wielded a glass as a weapon during the assault before fleeing the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The victim’s palpable sense of injustice has resonated widely, evoking strong emotions among the public.







The incident garnered significant attention on social media platforms after Tongfark shared details of the attack on Facebook, appealing to the community for assistance in identifying and apprehending the suspect.

Following the discovery of the accused individual, Superintendent of Pattaya Tourist Police, Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensa, summoned the foreign suspect, accompanied by his Thai wife, for questioning at Na Jomtien Police Station on March 3. However, specific details regarding the case have yet to be disclosed to the public.







Notably, the Thai wife of the suspect has declined media requests for image recording, expressing a preference to meet with investigators privately to address the matter without sensationalizing it in the news. The couple has agreed to provide additional statements to law enforcement.







The incident has sparked broader conversations about safety and justice within the community, prompting local authorities to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the matter. As developments unfold, many await the outcome of the police inquiry, hoping for a fair and just resolution for all parties involved.































