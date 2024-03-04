Fatal motorway collision claims lives of Malaysian family

PATTAYA, Thailand – A devastating accident on a motorway in Chonburi resulted in the loss of life for the driver and his infant son, while leaving a woman and a 5-year-old girl injured.

The accident occurred as a Malaysian family’s BMW sedan collided with a concrete barrier at a rest area on the inbound lane towards Bangkok in Chonburi municipality. The driver, Mr. Lee Chin Keong, aged 32, and his infant son, approximately 2 to 3 months old, tragically succumbed to fatal head injuries.







Mrs. Lee, the wife and mother, sustained minor injuries, while their 5-year-old daughter, also suffered minor injuries. Both were swiftly attended to by emergency medical personnel and transported to Chonburi Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accident was caused by a vehicle driving against the traffic causing the BMW to make a sudden move to avoid the oncoming car, leading to the collision with the concrete barrier at the rest area. This perilous manoeuvre is known to be a recurring issue at the location, as some drivers are unaware of the proper entrance and exit points, resulting in hazardous situations.







Emergency responders urge motorists to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and refrain from reversing onto motorway rest areas, as it poses significant risks to road safety.







Authorities are set to review CCTV footage of the incident to identify any vehicles engaging in this hazardous behaviour and to ascertain the true cause of the accident.































