Pattaya takes action against weekend traffic woes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn led a discussion at City Hall on March 1 to tackle the mounting traffic issues plaguing Pattaya during weekends and public holidays. Citing a surge in congestion attributed to both local residents and tourists, Deputy Mayor Wuthisak emphasized the urgent need for intervention to alleviate gridlock across various parts of the city.

In response, Pattaya has initiated collaborative efforts with local law enforcement, building upon successful partnerships with the Nongprue and Banglamung Police Stations. Despite past achievements, on-going challenges necessitate the development of additional strategies.







Deputy Mayor Wuthisak acknowledged the complexities in enforcing traffic regulations directly and stressed the importance of enhanced cooperation with the Pattaya Police Station and other relevant authorities to ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike.







As an immediate measure, the traffic control unit has been activated to work alongside law enforcement, beginning March 2. This joint endeavour aims to improve traffic flow and ease congestion in 16 critical areas during peak periods, including major intersections and commercial hubs.







Deputy Mayor Wuthisak has urged close collaboration between the traffic control unit and the Pattaya Police, with an initial evaluation phase scheduled for two weeks. Subsequent meetings will refine strategies and address emerging challenges, with a focus on maintaining Pattaya’s reputation as a welcoming and secure destination for all road users.































