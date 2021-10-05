With no irritating traffic noise, Pattaya locals now moaning about clanking drain covers

With little traffic noise in Pattaya these days, residents have taken to complaining about clanking drain covers.

Neighbors on Soi Paniadchang moaned to the media Oct. 4 that the steel grates covering sewers on the street are loose, bent and don’t lie flat on the pavement. As a result, vehicles passing over them cause the covers to bang loudly.







Where Pattaya was full of tourists and life, no one noticed amid all the traffic noise. But since last year, the sound has annoyed locals.

Niparat Chaisang, owner of a restaurant on the soi, said residents complained to city hall, but no one ever came out to fix the problem.



Atsadawut Mahasan kvetched that the noise keeps him awake at night and wakes him from sleep when he does fall off.

































