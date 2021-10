The expansion of Jomtien Beach ground to a halt Monday after a sand-dredging ship developed mechanical problems.

About 100 meters of the 3.5-kilometer first phase of the beach refill has been completed, but will not proceed until a ship that dredges sand from an island near Koh Chang is repaired or replaced.







A sand ship is not expected to arrive in Pattaya until Oct. 21.

Project planners said the delay should not affect the project’s completion date next year.