Pattaya’s beaches sprung back to life the first weekend after more coronavirus restrictions were relaxed.

Domestic tourists and families flocked to Jomtien Beach Friday through Sunday.







Pattaya’s quiet roads, for a weekend, were replaced with traffic jams and parking spots became sparse on beachfront roads.

One beach chair vendor, identified only as Somporn, said her focus is on Thais and expats living in Pattaya on the weekends. Foreign tourists will have to wait.