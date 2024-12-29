Why Pattaya Police focus more on drunk driving than helmets during New Year celebrations

PATTAYA, Thailand – During the New Year celebrations in Pattaya, the local police place a greater emphasis on tackling drunk driving over helmet enforcement due to the higher risk it poses to public safety during this festive period. The focus on drunk driving comes as a response to the significant increase in alcohol consumption, which often leads to impaired judgment and dangerous driving behavior.



New Year’s celebrations in Pattaya are known for their lively atmosphere, attracting both locals and tourists to participate in the festivities. With countless events and parties, people often consume excessive amounts of alcohol, which heightens the risk of road accidents. According to Pattaya police, drunk driving remains one of the leading causes of road fatalities and injuries during this period. Therefore, police deploy checkpoints and intensified patrols to catch drivers under the influence, aiming to reduce accidents and ensure a safer environment for everyone.

While wearing helmets is also a key traffic safety measure, Pattaya police recognize that drunk driving has a more immediate and life-threatening impact on the safety of both the driver and other road users. Helmets, although crucial for motorcyclists, do not prevent accidents that are primarily caused by reckless driving or impaired reactions. Consequently, the police prioritize addressing drunk driving to reduce the risk of accidents that could result in serious harm or fatalities.



Moreover, law enforcement is often unable to enforce helmet usage as strictly during mass celebrations, especially with the increased traffic and crowds. While helmet laws remain in place, the urgency to prevent alcohol-related accidents takes precedence, especially considering the high number of revelers on the roads during the New Year holiday.

By focusing on drunk driving, Pattaya police aim to create a safer holiday environment where people can enjoy the celebrations without contributing to road accidents that could have tragic outcomes. This approach reflects a targeted effort to mitigate the most dangerous behaviors associated with the festive season and ensure that the holiday festivities are both enjoyable and safe for everyone.








































