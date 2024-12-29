Pattaya City issues warning against camping and open fires on beaches amid public concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has issued a warning prohibiting camping and open fires on beaches in response to concerns raised by local residents and visitors. The ban comes amid growing worries about safety risks associated with camping in the area, particularly during late-night hours.

Public opinions on the matter have been varied, with many expressing concerns about the potential dangers of setting up tents on public beaches. Some pointed out the risk of accidents, such as drowning while intoxicated, theft, or other unforeseen incidents.



Others noted that the presence of many cigarette butts on the sand made sitting on the beach uncomfortable, and that camping could attract unwanted individuals, including drunks, homeless people, and thieves.

Many locals also emphasized that while Pattaya Beach is a public area, it is important to maintain safety, especially during the nighttime hours. One person mentioned, “It’s best to follow the rules for your own safety. If something bad happens, you’ll regret it later.”

Another commented, “It’s better to rent a hotel room than risk camping on the beach. The area has become known for undesirable activities, and the authorities should clearly designate zones where camping is allowed.”



While some suggested that Pattaya should set up designated camping zones, others argued that camping on the beach could jeopardize both life and property. The overall sentiment is clear: while the beach may be public, safety measures are necessary to prevent further incidents, and renting a hotel is a safer and more practical option.

As the debate continues, authorities are urged to place clear signs to inform the public about restricted areas, ensuring the safety and security of all visitors.







































