Pattaya Police raid Korean gambling operation at luxurious villas in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police carried out a raid on a luxurious villa compound in Jomtien, Pattaya, following a tip-off from local residents on December 28. The operation targeted a Korean-run online gambling operation that had been operating illegally in the area.



Police executed search warrants for three villas in the same gated community on Chaiyapruek Road and uncovered evidence of a large-scale online gambling ring. Authorities arrested 13 people, including 12 men and one woman, all of whom were Korean nationals.

During the search, investigators seized 40 computers and 30 mobile phones, and discovered evidence of online gambling activities with a financial turnover exceeding 120 million baht. In addition, several scooters were seized, which the suspects used to travel between the villas.







Police revealed that the raid was part of an ongoing effort to crack down on foreign criminal groups, particularly those involved in online gambling and call-center scams. The investigation was launched after local residents reported seeing a large group of foreign nationals, prompting undercover police efforts to gather intelligence. The suspects had entered Thailand as tourists and were operating their illegal business discreetly.

The authorities plan to continue their investigation to trace the network of the illegal online gambling operation. The raid marks a significant step in efforts to address foreign criminal activities in the region.

































