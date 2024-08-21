Welshman assaults German tourist in bar on Pattaya Soi 6

PATTAYA, Thailand – A German tourist sustained head injuries following an altercation with a Welsh national in a bar on Soi 6, a popular entertainment street off Pattaya Beach Road, on August 20.







Ms Kannarat W, 28, the girlfriend of the victim, reported that the assailant was a former bar manager from Soi 6. The dispute reportedly began when the attacker, a 44-year-old Welshman named Mike, misunderstood a situation involving Ralph Peter Mallon, a 60-year-old German national, mistakenly believing that he had been disrespectful to a Thai woman inside the bar, leading to the violent confrontation.

Mike, the Welsh assailant, was apprehended by Pattaya police and brought in for questioning. Mike admitted to being intoxicated during the incident and attributed his actions to a misunderstanding. During the police interrogation, he displayed visible frustration towards the media, including flipping off a journalist recording at the station.

Police have documented the incident and are currently awaiting Mallon’s recovery before conducting further interviews to clarify the circumstances of the altercation. Legal action will be considered based on the investigation’s findings.



































