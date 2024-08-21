Violent clashes at Pattaya schools prompt calls for student safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 20, shocking footage surfaced of violent altercations between students from a local public school and a rival private school on Soi Nern Plub Wan in Nongprue, East Pattaya. The video captured multiple physical confrontations, with both groups of students engaging in chaotic and aggressive behaviour.

The fights, which have occurred at least three times between mid-July and early August, escalated in mid-August when a group of middle school students from the public school approached the nearby private school, just 300 meters away, brandishing a gun. This provoked panic among private school students, who fled in fear.







During the chaos, an 11-year-old girl tripped and fractured her arm, requiring medical treatment at a local hospital. Although no additional injuries were reported, the situation worsened when private school students retaliated with knives and wooden sticks, forcing the attackers to retreat quickly.

Local residents and witnesses are deeply concerned about the increasing frequency of these violent incidents. Online videos, some captioned “Challenge Accepted,” have further fuelled the tension between the two schools.

One witness stated, “These fights are becoming so frequent that they almost seem normal. But when children as young as 12 or 13 bring guns to settle disputes, something has to change. If school authorities and officials don’t address this as more than a schoolyard brawl, serious harm is inevitable.” Residents are urging the directors of both schools to take immediate action to prevent future violence and ensure the safety of all students.



































