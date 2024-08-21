Pattaya hosts 4th Immigration Bureau Coffee Council meeting

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City hosted the 4th “Immigration Bureau Coffee Council” meeting for 2024 on August 20, under the theme “Convenient, Fast, Impressive, and Safe.” The event aimed to foster engagement between local officials and residents of Chonburi, providing a platform to discuss important local issues in a relaxed breakfast setting.

The gathering allowed participants to freely discuss concerns, with the increasing presence of foreign nationals in the province being a key topic. As Chonburi remains a major tourism hub, this influx is anticipated to grow further following the government’s recent implementation of a free visa policy.







Pol.Lt.Gen. Ittipol Ittisarnronnachai, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, highlighted the significance of Chonburi, particularly Pattaya, as a vital economic and tourism centre in Thailand’s Eastern region. “With the surge in foreign visitors, it’s crucial for government agencies, the private sector, and the public to collaborate in ensuring safety and security,” he emphasized.

He noted that the focus will be on screening and identifying any foreign nationals who could pose a threat, aiming to maintain public safety while upholding Thailand’s reputation as a premier tourist destination. The Immigration Bureau also encouraged the community to play a role in being good hosts, helping to create a welcoming yet secure environment for all.

Among the attendees were Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, Banglamung District Chief Weekit Manarojkit, and other high-ranking immigration and law enforcement officials, alongside representatives from the private sector.



































