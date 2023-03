A welder was injured after falling off the roof of a building in Pattaya.

Saksit Boonthong, 19, suffered injuries to his hand and face, as well as cuts, after he fell off from the second story of a two-story house on Soi Tungklom-Tanman 20 March 20.







Coworkers said Saksit was welding the steel supports for the roof when he somehow slipped and fell, hitting steel girders on the first floor and then the ground.

He was transported to Banglamung Hospital for emergency treatment for his injuries.