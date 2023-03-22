Thai Health Ministry and DJOP launch public health initiative at juvenile detention centers

The Ministry of Public Health has collaborated with the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection (DJOP) to launch a public health initiative, with the aim of improving the level of physical and mental health services provided to detainees at juvenile detention centers across the country.

The DJOP, together with the Ministry of Public Health and National Health Security Office (NHSO), signed a memorandum of understanding to further enhance public health services for the nearly 12,200 youth at 98 juvenile detention centers and training centers across the country.







The initiative will provide a registration service for detainees to choose their primary healthcare facility under the National Health Security program. The NHSO will manage the budget and compensation from the health security fund to eligible agencies.

The NHSO, together with the Ministry of Public Health and DJOP, will maintain a list of healthcare rights and associated costs for the detainees. It will also ensure equitable coverage of healthcare services for those who may not be protected under the national health security or other health schemes. (NNT)



























