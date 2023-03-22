Pattaya Zumba party raises 100,000 baht for disabled child

Aerobics enthusiasts raised 100,000 to support a disabled, mute boy at the Zumba Charity Party in Pattaya.

Nantana Chaisang, better known as Ying Zumba Thailand, and Colombian musician Chicokeys highlighted the March 20 fundraiser for the Baan Khru Boonchu Home for Special Children Foundation in Sattahip at Smile Land on Phettrakul Road.







The event, sponsored by Muscle Factory Pattaya, aimed to raise funds for Poldanai “Nong Yayee” Thongon, a 4-year-old boy with multiple physical, hearing and vision impairments.

The foundation took him to a doctor who said vision and hearing could be returned with surgery to one eye and one ear. Now all that is needed is the money.

The Zumba party attracted dancers and aerobics fans from across the area, who were put through their paces by a series of Zumba instructors.







Sponsors like Buy Eat Zone and Kiwi Rental Car offered free food and beverages, including herbal drinks, meatballs and “somtum” spicy salad.

Nantana will next present the 100,000 baht raised to foundation officials.





















