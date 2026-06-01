Warning horns echo across East Pattaya before foreign man’s fatal railway tragedy

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign man was killed after being struck by an express train in Pattaya on the afternoon of May 30, prompting an investigation by police to establish his identity and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police from Banglamung Police Station, investigators, and rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon responded to reports of a fatal railway accident at approximately 5:00 p.m. near the Nong Ket Yai railway crossing in Nong Pla Lai, East Pattaya. Upon arrival, authorities found a special express passenger train operating on the Bangkok–Chuk Samet route stopped on the tracks while rescue workers secured the area and began their investigation.







The victim, believed to be a foreign national aged between 30 and 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was reportedly wearing a blue football club shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.

Investigators also discovered personal belongings near the scene, including a plastic bag containing a mat and a bottle of drinking water. The items were collected as evidence. Train driver Peerapol Iamnoy told police that he noticed a foreign man emerge from the side of the railway and move onto the tracks as the train approached. He said repeated warning blasts were sounded, but the man did not move away from the railway line.

Because the train was operating as a high-speed express service and required a considerable stopping distance, the driver said it was impossible to bring the train to a halt before impact.

Local residents reported hearing an unusually long series of warning horn blasts shortly before the collision. Some residents said they had seen a foreign man walking alone in the area earlier in the day whose appearance matched the victim’s description. Police have not yet confirmed the man’s identity. Authorities are continuing to gather evidence, review available CCTV footage, and conduct forensic examinations as part of the ongoing investigation into the fatal incident.

















































