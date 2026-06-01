Poramet keeps Pattaya moving, campaign focuses on continuity and results

PATTAYA, Thailand – Poramet Ngampichet and his team are entering the final phase of the municipal election campaign with a message centered on continuity, experience, and delivering results, urging voters to support ongoing development projects across the city. Campaigning under the slogan, “Did it, doing it, and will continue doing it,” Poramet’s team says its record in office demonstrates a commitment to improving Pattaya through infrastructure upgrades, tourism promotion, public services, environmental management, and city development initiatives already underway.







Supporters argue that Pattaya’s rapid growth requires stable leadership capable of carrying projects through to completion. They say maintaining momentum is essential as the city continues to face challenges ranging from traffic congestion and infrastructure demands to tourism competitiveness and quality-of-life concerns for residents. Throughout the campaign, Poramet and his candidates have met with residents, business owners, community leaders, and local stakeholders across Pattaya’s neighborhoods, highlighting achievements from the current administration while outlining plans for future improvements. Campaign representatives say their focus remains on practical city management, economic growth, public safety, environmental improvements, and enhancing services for both residents and visitors. They argue that a coordinated administration and council can help ensure projects are implemented efficiently and without unnecessary delays.



As Election Day approaches (Sunday, June 28), the campaign is encouraging residents to participate in shaping Pattaya’s future by casting their ballots and supporting the team’s platform. Voters are being asked to support Poramet Ngampichet as mayor on the green ballot as Candidate No. 2, while backing the campaign’s city council candidates on the pink ballot:

District 1: Candidates Nos. 2–7

• District 2: Candidates Nos. 13–18

• District 3: Candidates Nos. 13–18

• District 4: Candidates Nos. 13–18

Campaign officials say electing both the mayoral candidate and council team would help maintain policy continuity and allow development plans already in progress to move forward without interruption. With voting day drawing closer, Poramet’s campaign continues to emphasize a simple message to supporters: the work has begun, progress is visible, and the team wants the opportunity to continue moving Pattaya forward.























































