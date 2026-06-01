Late-night fire alert as Pattaya crews tackle burning power lines on Thepprasit Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Firefighters responded to a power line fire in Pattaya during the early hours of June 1 after flames were reported along Thepprasit Road. At approximately 1:53 a.m., the Pattaya City Fire Station (Jomtien District) dispatched Sakorn 5 and a team of three firefighters to Soi Thepprasit 17 following reports of burning electrical cables. Fire crews quickly brought the situation under control, preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby properties.

The incident was resolved within a short period of time, with no injuries reported. Following the firefighting operation, electricity authority personnel arrived at the scene to carry out repairs and remove damaged wiring to ensure public safety and restore normal service. The cause of the fire has not been officially disclosed.























































