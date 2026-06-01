Grandmother could not remember the way home, Pattaya officials come to the rescue

PATTAYA, Thailand – A potentially distressing situation ended with a happy reunion after Pattaya municipal enforcement officers assisted a grandmother and her young grandson who became lost and were unable to find their way home. On June 1, Pattaya City enforcement officers discovered the pair near the railway area off Soi Siam Country Club during routine patrols. After speaking with them, officers learned that the grandmother and grandson had wandered away from their accommodation and could no longer remember how to return. Recognizing the situation, officials quickly stepped in to provide assistance and safely transported the pair to Banglamung Police Station for further support.







Police officers then conducted checks through the national registration system and were able to successfully identify and contact family members. Authorities later reached the grandmother’s daughter, who works in the Pattaya area and arranged to personally collect her mother and child from the police station. The incident concluded with the family safely reunited, highlighting the role local officials often play in assisting vulnerable residents and visitors beyond their normal duties.

City officials noted that even small acts of assistance can make a significant difference to those facing unexpected difficulties.























































