Holiday and payday effect sends thousands pouring into Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Traffic into Pattaya intensified as the extended Visakha Bucha Day holiday created a long weekend running from Saturday through Monday, May 30–June 1, bringing a strong wave of domestic travelers to the city. With many people also receiving end-of-month income or salary payments, travel activity increased significantly, adding to the usual holiday surge. Major routes leading into Pattaya, including Sukhumvit Road and motorway connections, experienced steady congestion as visitors from Bangkok and nearby provinces headed to beaches, hotels, and entertainment districts.







The combination of a three-day break and higher available spending power at the end of the month contributed to a noticeably busy atmosphere across the city. Hotels reported strong occupancy, while restaurants and tourist attractions saw continuous foot traffic from morning to night. Pattaya’s beaches were also crowded throughout the day, with visitors filling both Central Pattaya and Jomtien beachfront areas as families and groups arrived early to secure spots by the sea.



Despite the heavy traffic and large crowds, movement remained orderly with police and traffic officers deployed at key junctions to manage flow and prevent gridlock during peak hours. Tourism operators described the period as one of the stronger domestic travel windows of the year, with Pattaya continuing to benefit from its accessibility and reputation as a short-haul getaway destination.

















































