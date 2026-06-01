Two men in Pattaya road rage chase claim foreigner honked and insulted them first

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two Thai men seen in a viral video chasing a foreign driver’s car through Pattaya have spoken publicly on June 1 about the incident, admitting they acted out of anger and apologizing for damaging the city’s image. The incident, which circulated widely on social media on Sunday, showed two men on a motorcycle pursuing a foreign motorist and engaging in a heated confrontation on public roads.

Speaking to reporters, Techit, 25, and Amornnat, 28, said the dispute began shortly after they left a condominium on a motorcycle. According to their account, they had traveled less than 100 meters after turning onto the road when a white car approached from behind and sounded its horn.







The pair claimed the foreign driver then lowered a window and spoke aggressively in a foreign language. Believing they were being insulted, they responded, leading to a verbal argument that quickly escalated.

The two men said they initially intended to contact police to help mediate the situation. However, when the driver heard them mention police, they alleged he drove away. Wanting to explain that they had not cut him off in traffic, they decided to follow the vehicle. Techit admitted that emotions got the better of him during the confrontation. He acknowledged knocking on the car’s window and attempting to open a door, which was locked. He also claimed the driver made several sudden movements with the vehicle that caused concern about a possible collision.



The pursuit eventually continued toward the North Pattaya–Naklua Dolphin Roundabout area, where the foreign driver reportedly suggested meeting police. The two men followed the vehicle to a police station. However, they said that after arriving, the foreign driver spoke with officers while they waited outside. Believing the matter would not become serious and exhausted from being awake for an extended period, they eventually left.

Both men now say they regret their actions and acknowledge that the confrontation was driven by a moment of anger rather than sound judgment. Techit publicly apologized to Pattaya residents and the wider public, admitting that his behavior reflected poorly on the city. He also acknowledged that he had consumed alcohol earlier and was experiencing mild intoxication at the time of the incident, which contributed to his emotional reaction. Police are expected to interview both men again as part of their ongoing review of the incident after the footage gained widespread attention online.







However, information later shared by the foreign driver presents a different version of events. According to his account, the confrontation began after he was forced to brake suddenly when the motorcycle carrying the two men approached from behind at speed. The foreign driver alleged that after the braking incident, the two men became angry and began pursuing his vehicle through Pattaya. He claimed they followed him from the tunnel area, shouted abuse, demanded that he get out of the car, and repeatedly attempted to confront him face-to-face. The driver said he chose not to leave his vehicle because he feared for his safety and did not feel secure confronting the pair on the roadside. Instead, he continued driving while recording video footage of the incident as evidence. He also claimed his vehicle sustained damage during the confrontation.



In comments shared after the incident, the foreign driver expressed frustration and skepticism about pursuing a formal complaint, suggesting that authorities might be more inclined to side with local citizens. Those claims have not been verified, and police have not commented on the allegation.

Authorities are expected to review available video footage and statements from all parties involved as part of their ongoing investigation into the incident.

















































