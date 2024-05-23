Warning for very heavy rainfall and strong winds in Pattaya and Koh Larn May 23-24

From May 23 to 24, the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, the western part of Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen. Additionally, a low-pressure area will cover the upper part of Thailand. These conditions will result in heavy to very heavy rainfall in many areas across Thailand, particularly in the northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and western southern regions. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of severe rainfall and accumulated rain, which may lead to flash floods and forest runoffs, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas. Extra caution is also advised when traveling through thunderstorm-affected areas.







Provinces expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall are as follows:

May 23

Northern Region: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

Northeastern Region: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.







Central Region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Suphanburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

Eastern Region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Southern Region: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi.









May 24

Northern Region: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun.

Northeastern Region: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, and Udon Thani.

Central Region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

Eastern Region: Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Southern Region: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, and Phang Nga.









Furthermore, a strong low-pressure area in the lower Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression between May 23-24. It is expected to make landfall in the northeastern part of India and Bangladesh around May 25-26. This storm will not directly impact Thailand’s weather but will strengthen the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the western part of Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This will lead to increased rainfall and heavy to very heavy rain in many areas of Thailand from May 22-24.







From May 23-26, strong winds in the upper Andaman Sea will result in waves 2-3 meters high, and over 3 meters in thunderstorm areas. The lower Andaman Sea will have waves about 2 meters high, and over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. The Gulf of Thailand will have waves about 1 meter high, and 1-2 meters high offshore, with over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid navigating in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in the upper Andaman Sea should refrain from leaving the shore from May 23-26.



































