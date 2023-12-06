War declared on foreign paedophile rings in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Supakorn Noja, widely known as “Kru Ja”, head of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center (Ban Kru Ja), disclosed comprehensive strategies aimed at combating the escalating issue of sexual exploitation of minors by foreigners in Thailand.

Speaking to reporters on December 5, Kru Ja addressed the disturbing trend of foreigners engaging in sexual activities with children under the age of 13, with a particular focus on those aged between 12 and 15. He highlighted the formation of groups among these offenders, actively seeking sexual relations with minors, primarily targeting children in elementary school grades 4 to 6.







To counteract this grave concern, Thai authorities, according to Kru Ja, have implemented measures to prosecute offenders and secure the cooperation of victims in legal proceedings. International arrest warrants may be issued in certain cases, and legal action pursued against those involved in child exploitation or the purchase of child services within Thailand. The success of such legal actions, however, hinges on the proactive efforts of law enforcement agencies.







Kru Ja exposed the existence of international groups, colloquially known as “Paedophile Groups,” openly discussing and recommending ways to exploit minors sexually, especially those aged 13 and below. These groups often gather in specific areas, including bars in the Dongtan Beach area in Jomtien, Soi Bua Khao, and behind the South Pattaya Tuk Com complex. Members may exhibit distinctive symbols, such as earrings shaped like various objects or specific tattoos on their arms.

These nefarious groups, Kru Ja revealed, often integrate into Thai communities, facilitated by middlemen, particularly those associated with fishermen’s families. Renting houses and actively seeking out minors for sexual activities, they may entice victims with money and valuable items. Families in dire financial straits may be coerced into cooperation, complicating the issue further, with some perpetrators even resorting to marrying single mothers to exploit their children.







In response, Thai authorities plan to collaborate with legal representatives to fight cases of sexual exploitation comprehensively. Additionally, victims and their families may be relocated to protect them during legal proceedings, with financial assets sometimes frozen to prevent offenders from fleeing the country.

Kru Ja underscored the critical need for specialized law enforcement units to comprehensively address this issue. He called for serious attention from relevant authorities and urged international cooperation to prevent Thai children from falling victim to sexual exploitation by foreigners, emphasizing the importance of deporting these criminals out of Thailand.



























