Cabinet approves tax refund scheme for economic boost

The government has announced a new tax refund scheme, the “Easy E-Receipt” program, to stimulate domestic spending and encourage the use of electronic invoices.

According to the Ministry of Finance, individuals can claim a tax deduction of up to 50,000 baht for purchases made from businesses using the e-tax system from January 1 to February 15 next year. However, the rebate excludes expenditures on alcoholic beverages, tobacco, vehicles, and certain utilities and services.







The program, part of the government’s economic stimulus measures, aims to boost the economy and persuade businesses to adopt the e-tax system. Business information on issuing electronic invoices and receipts is available on the Revenue Department’s website.

During a cabinet meeting in Nong Bua Lamphu province this week, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin addressed various issues, including tourism development, land problems, and the fight against illegal drugs. The Premier also discussed the potential of Nong Bua Lamphu and four other provinces as tourism destinations while endorsing the promotion of high-quality OTOP products in each city. (NNT)




























