300 novices ordained in reverent tribute to King Rama IX

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a poignant ceremony held at the Sanctuary of Truth in Naklua, Pattaya, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet led a collective ordination event on December 5, where 300 novices dedicated themselves spiritually to the memory of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Distinguished guests, citizens, guardians, and participating novices gathered to offer alms and merit, expressing gratitude on the late King Rama IX’s birthday.







Representatives from five different religions, including Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity, Islam, and Sikhism, joined hands in a show of unity, showcasing the diverse faiths within the community. The primary focus of the event was the ordination of 300 novices, with 9 Buddhist monks from Wat Djittabhawan Temple conducting the religious rituals.

Following the religious proceedings, speeches were delivered by representatives of the novices, parents, relatives, and dignitaries expressing gratitude and well-wishes. The novices then transitioned to the ordination ceremony, symbolizing their deepened commitment to spiritual practice.







This ordination ceremony is part of an initiative spanning from December 5 to 9, involving students from various schools in Banglamung and neighbouring areas. Local communities, organizations, and businesses lent their support by providing food donations for the novices and participants throughout the event.































