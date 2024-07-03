Volunteers beautify Pattaya kindergarten with vibrant murals

PATTAYA, Thailand – On July 1, 20 volunteers from the “Seed of Volunteerism” group descended upon Nong Pla Lai Sub-district Kindergarten with a mission to enhance the school environment through colourful murals.

Despite intermittent rain showers, the volunteers remained steadfast in their commitment to the painting project. Municipal officers and council members provided crucial support, shielding them with umbrellas as they transformed the school’s walls.







Mayor Phinyo Homklan extended sincere gratitude on behalf of the Nong Pla Lai Sub-district Municipality for the volunteers’ dedication on a holiday. Previously adorned with plain white walls, lacking appeal for young students, the municipality enlisted the “Seed of Volunteerism” group to turn them into engaging artworks.

Equipped with brushes and paints, the volunteers enthusiastically took on the task, supported by the municipality with all necessary supplies and a provided lunch. Their efforts successfully concluded with vibrant murals that now inspire joy and creativity among the children, transforming the school environment significantly.





































