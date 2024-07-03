Pattaya city transforms space near Bali Hai Pier into public park

PATTAYA, Thailand – On June 29, Pattaya City embarked on a revitalization project beside the Marine Disaster Prevention Center building at Bali Hai Pier. The initiative focused on clearing and organizing the area, previously cluttered with expired equipment like long-used boundary buoys slated for potential sale or donation to interested agencies.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet spearheaded the effort with a vision to repurpose the space for maximum public benefit. The plan aims to convert the vicinity adjacent to the Marine Disaster Prevention Center into a public park and exercise facility. Situated near the picturesque lighthouse, the location holds promise as a scenic attraction that enhances tourism while offering a new recreational destination for residents and visitors alike.

Currently, the site has been cleared of unused items, and landscaping improvements have begun. The next phase involves proposing a development budget to the Pattaya City Council to further enhance the area.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat who inspected the site stated, “This project underscores Pattaya City’s commitment to revitalizing urban spaces for community use, blending environmental enhancement with tourism promotion to enrich the city’s appeal and livability.”





































