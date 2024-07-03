Mayor launches “Pattaya Playground” to inspire youth through sports and music

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet officially opened the 2024 Youth Recreation Activities project, known locally as “Pattaya Playground,” amidst an enthusiastic gathering of students from various Pattaya schools. This vibrant initiative, running from July 1 to 26, at Lan Pho Naklua Public Park promises a month packed with exciting activities designed to engage and inspire the city’s youth.

Basketball Competitions: The sports event features two categories—under 15 years (junior high school) and under 18 years (senior high school). Matches are scheduled every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6 PM to 10 PM, with the highly anticipated finals set for Friday, July 26.







Cover Dance Competition: Young dancers under 18 years will showcase their talents every Friday, culminating in a final contest on July 26. This event promises to be a display of creativity and energy, highlighting the vibrant youth culture of Pattaya.

Music Performances: Every Friday, an open stage will be available for young musicians to perform, with the final performance also taking place on July 26. This platform aims to nurture local musical talent, providing them with an opportunity to shine in front of a supportive audience.

In addition to these main events, swimming training sessions are being conducted from June to August at Pattaya City School 11. This training aims to develop swimming skills and promote physical fitness among the youth.

This initiative is part of Pattaya City’s broader policy to transform Lan Pho Public Park into a dynamic and creative recreation area for young people. The project not only emphasizes the importance of physical health but also seeks to foster relationships among students from different schools. By enhancing the potential of youth in sports and music, the program aims to pave the way for these young talents to compete professionally on an international level.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said, “The city’s commitment to providing public spaces for sports, music, relaxation, and exercise amidst a natural environment. “Pattaya Playground” represents a significant step towards creating a healthier, more connected, and creatively engaged community.”





































