PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Councillor Methakrit Suntharot voiced serious concerns at a meeting on August 20, regarding the operational effectiveness of wastewater treatment plants PS1 and PS12, highlighting on-going issues with the treatment process, specifically noting that PS12, which is supposed to direct wastewater to PS1 for further treatment at the Nong Yai facility, has been malfunctioning. Wastewater from PS12 has been reported to flow back to its original location, undermining the treatment process.

This malfunction has led to wastewater overflowing into the South Pattaya Canal, causing unpleasant doors and significant disruption for residents living along the canal. Methakrit urged the administration to address these issues urgently and improve the efficiency of PS1 to prevent further overflows and enhance the overall treatment process.







In response, Anuwat Thongkham, Director of the Sanitation Department, acknowledged the problem. He explained that two out of the six pumps at PS12 were non-operational, leaving only four functioning. These pumps, which have been in use for over eight years, are now due for replacement.

Anuwat assured the council that funding for upgrading the pumps at PS12 has been requested in the 2025 budget. Additionally, the department is working to estimate the costs for repairing the pipes and pumps to improve wastewater management and resolve the issue affecting local residents.



































