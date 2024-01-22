Vietnamese crew succumbs to heart condition on cargo ship

SRI RACHA, Thailand – The lifeless body of Mr. Pham Ngoc Quang, a Vietnamese national and crew member of a cargo ship, was brought ashore near Koh Loy in Sri Racha on January 19. The unfortunate incident occurred when Mr. Quang suffered a severe heart attack and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.







Rescue personnel and ship crew members initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation CPR on Mr. Quang after he experienced a seizure and lost consciousness. Despite their swift response, they could not revive him. It is suspected that the crew member may have had a pre-existing medical condition contributing to the tragedy.







The Sri Racha police facilitated the transfer of the deceased to Laem Chabang Hospital for a thorough examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.































