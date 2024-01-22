Knife-wielding thug arrested after assaulting tourist in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Recent concerns about disruptive incidents affecting Pattaya’s tourism image reached a pinnacle when an individual armed with a knife assaulted a foreign tourist in Jomtien. The incident which occurred at the intersection of Soi Na Jomtien 20 escalated due to reported dissatisfaction with beer prices set at 200 baht per bottle.







Police arrested the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Bunsuk Kwan-on on January 19. Bunsuk was apprehended near the crime scene and found in possession of a fruit knife, believed to be the weapon used during the incident. Authorities also seized his clothing from the attack and a digital camera.







During questioning, Bunsuk admitted to being the individual captured in CCTV footage. He claimed to have intervened based on a young woman’s harassment allegations by a foreign national, insisting his actions were misinterpreted. Notably, Bunsuk exhibited signs of intoxication, along with a lack of remorse and humorous remarks. As the investigation continues, Bunsuk Kwanoen faces charges of physical assault and carrying a knife in a public area without reasonable cause.































