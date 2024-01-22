2 million baht looted from 3 homes in daring night burglary

CHONBURI, Thailand – The owners of a house in Napa subdistict of Chonburi invited reporters to their home on January 19, to talk about a brazen robbery where three unidentified burglars daringly entered their two-story residence through both front and rear gates via a banana plantation.

Mr. Po and Miss Ae (pseudonyms) said that the burglars meticulously ransacked the property, targeting valuables in living rooms and bedrooms on December 28 last year. The estimated loss included gold necklaces, gold amulets, a branded bag, and a student’s backpack, totalling approximately 1,200,000 Baht in damages to their house alone.







Mr. Po said that three robbers targeted their home and two neighbouring houses on the same day. The cumulative losses from all three houses exceeded 2,000,000 Baht, including cash, a single-barrel shotgun, a Rolex watch, and additional valuables.

Expressing frustration, Mr. Po emphasized the sentimental value of the stolen items, notably the 14 Baht of gold collected since his wedding. He pleaded for the return of his daughter’s school backpack and urged Napa police to expedite efforts, fearing a return of the thieves. Despite monetary losses, Mr. Po’s primary concern was the potential danger the robbers posed if not swiftly apprehended.































