Vendors rally in Pattaya over penalties for absences, demand fair treatment at famous night market

PATTAYA, Thailand – Over 200 vendors from a popular night market in South Pattaya’s Thepprasit area gathered at Pattaya City Hall to submit a formal complaint about stringent market policies, October 28. Led by Ms. Jaruporn Chomworallop, vendor representatives presented their grievances to Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijakorn and local officials, requesting a fair resolution.

Ms. Jaruporn explained the vendors’ key concerns:

Absence Penalties: Vendors face a 1,000-baht fine for missing a market day, regardless of personal emergencies like illness or family deaths. While a document explaining the absence can sometimes exempt them from the fine, many vendors feel uncomfortable sharing private details. They argue that, as renters rather than employees, this penalty is unjust.

Extended Operating Days and Rental Costs: Initially open from Friday to Sunday, the market now operates all week. Vendors argue the rent should be adjusted to reflect this expanded schedule, particularly as many products sold are non-essential, unlike fresh market items with daily demand.

Request for Partial Market Closure: If the market must stay open seven days, vendors suggest that the market open fully in sections A-D only from Thursday to Sunday to match the weekend's high foot traffic, leaving the other days lighter.









The vendors emphasized their willingness to find a compromise, as many have been selling at the market for years. Wuttisak responded that Pattaya officials would investigate the matter and ensure that fair practices are upheld for both vendors and the market management. Further action will be taken in accordance with the law.














































