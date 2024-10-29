Pattaya teen gang attacks rival with knives and broomsticks on Jomtien Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police responded to a violent assault involving a gang known as the “Ban Chang Gang,” who allegedly targeted a rival teen on Jomtien Beach Road near Jomtien Soi 12 at 1:46 a.m. on October 29. Officers arrived on the scene, assisted by local rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation.

Upon arrival, police found a group of teens, aged approximately 16-19, huddled around an injured friend. The victim, identified as 18-year-old Nattaphon, had sustained serious injuries, including a gash to his head and deep cuts on his right arm and ankle. Rescue personnel provided initial first aid before transporting him to the hospital for further treatment.



The incident left evidence of the fight strewn along the street, with fragments of broomsticks and bloodstains marking the area. Nattaphon reported that he had prior conflicts with the Ban Chang Gang. Earlier that night, members of this gang were seen circling on motorcycles along Jomtien Beach. When they spotted him, they approached and asked if he was challenging them, before launching a brutal assault with coconut broomsticks and a sickle-like knife.

Police documented the scene and have launched an investigation. They are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering witness statements to identify and apprehend those responsible.







Local reports highlight that the Ban Chang Gang has repeatedly engaged in violent incidents, causing distress among Pattaya residents. The public is calling on authorities to take stronger measures to prevent recurring gang violence in the city.







































