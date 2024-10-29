Swedish call center scammers arrested in Pattaya with overstayed visas; damage exceeds 50 million baht

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a significant bust, Thai immigration police apprehended two Swedish nationals involved in a transnational call center scam. The Investigation Unit of Immigration Division 3 had been alerted that individuals from Sweden were allegedly operating a call center fraud, resulting in damages exceeding 50 million baht, and were hiding in Pattaya, Banglamung district, Chonburi.



Acting on this tip, officials began surveillance and identified a suspicious foreigner near a condominium complex in Nongprue, Banglamung.

Upon inspection, police confirmed the identity of MR. JOHN (alias), 24, a Swedish citizen with an expired visa. Further investigations led to MR. JOHN’s apartment, where officers found MR. VLADIS (alias), 25, another Swedish national, also with an overstayed visa. Both were promptly detained on charges of overstaying their visas and handed over to Pattaya police for legal processing.







Through coordination with Swedish authorities, it was revealed that both suspects have criminal histories in Sweden for fraudulent activities through call center scams. Thai authorities will continue to investigate while coordinating extradition efforts for further proceedings.













































