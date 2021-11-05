Vendor crackdown coming at Pattaya’s Yim Yom Beach

Pattaya will crack down on street vendors hawking food and goods at Yim Yom Beach following complaints about scarce parking spaces.

Deputy Mayor Wutisak Rermkitkarn led a team of city workers to Pratamnak Soi 5, going downhill to Yin Yom Beach Nov. 4.







Complainants say vendors with sidecar motorbikes set up in the beach’s small parking lot and along the road, sucking up available parking.

During the pandemic, Pattaya has been lenient with street vendors around Yim Yom, giving them space to sell their wares. But Wutisak said the situation is now chaotic and needs to be organized.



City staffers will interview sellers to determine if they are legally registered to live in Pattaya, which would afford them special consideration versus hawkers from outside the city limits or migrant workers.

City hall also will take steps to better organize parking and traffic, he said.

































