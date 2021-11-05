1st phase of Jomtien Beach rebuild to complete by year-end

The first phase of the Jomtien Beach rebuild will be completed by year-end, on schedule, despite natural and mechanical problems.

Sompong Jirasirilert, deputy operations director at the Marine Department, said Nov. 4 that the widening of the beach from the Jomtien Chalet Hotel to U Jomtien Pattaya Hotel in Najomtien would be delivered by the end of December.







Both weather and mechanical problems threatened to delay the project, including the breakdown of the ship that suctions sand from the ocean bottom off Koh Rang Kwien, about 15 kilometers from Jomtien Beach.

However, the contractor not only got the vessel back in service but deployed more sand-compacting machines to claw back the lost time. The project is again on schedule, Sompong said.



Once the first phase is finished, authorities will request an additional budget to rebuild 2.9 more kilometers of Jomtien Beach, widening it to 50 meters. That work is expected to take nearly three years.







































